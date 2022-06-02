 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fire damages crematorium at Wrenn-Yeatts Funeral Home in Danville

Wrenn-Yeatts fire

The Danville Fire Department responds Thursday to a fire at a crematorium at Wrenn-Yeatts Funeral Home at U.S. 58.  

 John R. Crane, Register & Bee

A fire damaged a crematorium at Wrenn-Yeatts Funeral Home on U.S. 58 on Thursday afternoon. 

The Danville Fire Department responded to the incident at 5858 Riverside Drive at about 12:25 p.m. and found fire and smoke in the attic of the crematory building behind the funeral home, Battalion Chief Tommy Napier wrote in a news release.

"Handlines were pulled and the fire was under control in approximately 20 minutes," Napier wrote.    

Three engines, a ladder truck, two support units, a command unit, a tanker tender and the fire marshal's office responded. 

A malfunction in the crematory unit was determined to be the cause of the fire, Napier said. Fire crews ventilated the building and removed items from the office area of the building. The building sustained moderate fire, smoke and water damage, he said.

Wrenn-Yeatts fire

Members of the Danville Fire Department work to put out a blaze at a crematorium at Wrenn-Yeatts Funeral Home on Thursday afternoon. 

The Danville Life Saving Crew, Danville Police Department and Danville Utilities also assisted. No injuries were reported and fire crews remained on scene until 2:15 p.m., Napier said.  

During an interview at the scene, funeral home owner C. Keister Whitt said the crematory has been at the business since 2000. 

An operator was getting ready to cremate remains when the incident occurred, Whitt said. The operator saw fire around the door and called 911, he said. 

"The remains were not harmed," Whitt said. 

The business performs about 20-25 cremations per month at the facility, he said. The crematorium will be shut down for about two months, with cremations by the funeral home to be done at other providers, Whitt said. 

