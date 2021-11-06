 Skip to main content
Fire damages Danville apartment Friday night
Fire damages Danville apartment Friday night

A fire blamed on an overheated extension cord damaged a Danville apartment Friday night, the Danville Fire Department reported.

Crews responded at about 8:30 p.m. to a call at 441 Hermitage Drive to find smoke coming from windows on the second floor of a two-story apartment building, F.D. Fowler, a battalion chief with the Danville Fire Department, wrote in a news release.

A small fire was discovered in a bedroom and quickly put out. Even though flames didn't reach the rest of the apartment, it was damaged by smoke.

The displaced occupants are staying with family, the fire department reported. No injuries were reported.

Authorities ruled the case as an overheated extension cord.

Crews stayed on the scene for about two hours.

—From staff reports

