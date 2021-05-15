Fire damages Danville home Friday evening

No one was home when a fire broke out at a Danville house in the western part of the city Friday evening.

It was shortly after 8 p.m. when the Danville Fire Department received the call to respond to 139 Longview Ave. When firefighters arrived, they found flames and smoke coming from the front windows of the ranch-style home, a news release reported. Smoke also was billowing from eaves all the way around the house.

Crews entered the burning structure to find fire in two bedrooms that was quickly brought under control.

The home suffered extensive fire, heat and smoke damage and is not habitable, the release stated. The occupants were not at home during the fire.

The Danville Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause. No injuries were reported.

—From staff reports