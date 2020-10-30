 Skip to main content
Fire damages Danville home Friday morning
Fire damages Danville home Friday morning

An electrical fire Friday morning caused extensive damage to a home in southern Danville, officials report.

Firefighters responded to 916 Luna Lake Road shortly before 6 a.m. to find fire coming from the crawl space and back corner of the single-story home, according to a news release.

A resident told crews everyone was already outside the home. The fire caused extensive damage to the house.

The two adults and three children will be staying with family, the news release reported.

Authorities ruled the cause as electrical. There were no injuries reported.

