Fire damages Danville home Sunday morning

A Sunday morning fire damaged a home in Danville, leaving three people needing a place to stay.

At about 9:30 a.m., the Danville Fire Department responded to 100 Hayes Court, an area off Westover Drive. When crews arrived they found smoke coming all sides and the roof of the single-story home, a news release reported.

Everyone was already out of the home when firefighters got there.

Crews found a fire in the basement and quickly doused the flames. Firefighters also had to remove smoke from the rest of the home.

The blaze damaged the basement and heavy smoke caused damage to the main floor of the home. The American Red Cross is helping with temporary shelter for the three adults who lived there.

The Danville Fire Marshal's Office ruled the cause to be "improper use of electrical equipment," the news release stated.

—From staff reports