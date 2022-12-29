 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fire damages Danville home

Unattended cooking is blamed in a Wednesday evening fire that damaged a newly remodeled home in Danville

When units arrived at 296 Oakwood Circle they found the home full of smoke and a moderate amount of fire in the kitchen, according to a news release from Capt. Tom Collins with the Danville Fire Department.

Crews were able to contain the fire to the kitchen. All occupants and pets were able to make out out of the home and no injuries were reported.

The home suffered extensive fire and smoke damage and the occupants will be displaced until repairs are made, the release stated.

