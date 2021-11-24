 Skip to main content
Fire damages Danville home
Fire damages Danville home

A Tuesday morning fire damaged a Danville home.

Shortly after 10 a.m., the Danville Fire Department responded to 215 Greenwich Circle. When crews arrived they found heavy fire and smoke coming from the second floor, James Harper, a fire captain, reported in a news release.

Firefighters were able to get the blaze under control in about 30 minutes and remained on the scene for about two hours.

The Danville Fire Marshal's Office ruled the cause as "combustible materials too close to a space heater."

—From staff reports

