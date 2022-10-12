Fire damages Danville home

A Wednesday afternoon fire that started in a kitchen heavily damaged a Danville home.

It was shortly after 3 p.m. when the Danville Fire Department was called to 157 Smith St., an area in the southern part of the city.

Arriving units found heavy smoke and flames coming from the back of the one-story brick home.

Everyone was outside the home when crews arrived, a news release from battalion chief T.E. Napier Jr. reported.

The blaze broke out in the kitchen, the news release stated. That's where most of the severe damaged was centered. The rest of the home suffered smoke and heat destruction.

The fire marshal's office ruled the cause as "careless handling of cooking materials," Napier wrote in the release.

There were no injures reported. The American Red Cross is helping the family.

A total of 16 personnel responded to the scene along with two engines and a ladder truck. The fire department was assisted by the Danville Police Department, Danville Utilities and the Danville Life Saving Crew.