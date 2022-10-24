 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fire damages Danville mobile home

A fire caused damage to a Danville mobile home Saturday afternoon, the Danville Fire Department reports.

Crews responded shortly after 4 p.m. to Danville Mobile Home Court on Old Piney Forest Road to find smoke coming from the front of the home, a news release from Capt. James H. Satterfield stated.

Everyone was outside of the mobile home when the fire department arrived. Crews found three dogs inside and safely removed the animals.

The home suffered minor smoke damage on the inside and minor fire damage underneath, the news release stated.

The Danville Fire Marshal's Office ruled the cause was an electrical short underneath the mobile home.

The American Red Cross assisted the family with housing overnight.

There were no injuries reported.

—From staff reports

