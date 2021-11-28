Fire damages deck of Danville home

A Saturday evening fire damaged a deck of a home at 133 Westmoreland Court in Danville.

The Danville Fire Department responded to the call at about 9:45 p.m. and found heavy smoke and fire coming from the decking area, a news release reported.

"Units were able to quickly verify that the structure was unoccupied," Ken Jones, a fire captain with the department, wrote in the release.

Crews put out the flames in about 10 minutes and there was no extension inside the home.

The Danville Fire Marshal's Office ruled the cause as discarded smoking materials.

There were no injuries.