A pickup truck was declared a total loss and a garage damaged in a Friday afternoon fire, authorities reported.

It was shortly after noon when the Danville Fire Department received a report of a vehicle on fire next to a garage at 102 Berman Drive in northern Danville.

When crews arrived, they found a pickup truck "heavily involved with fire," a news release reported. Flames also extended into the garage and a nearby wooded area.

Firefighters were able to put the blaze out in about 5 minutes. The fire caused moderate smoke and fire damage to the garage. The vehicle was a total loss.

There were no injuries reported. Three engines and one ladder company responded, along with multiple staff personnel.

The Danville Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause.