Fire damages N.C. church just a few miles south of Danville

A Providence, North Carolina, church was damaged by a Thursday fire that started in a storage shed.

It was about 7 p.m. when the outside building was engulfed in flames, according to the Rev. John Carpenter, pastor of Covenant Reformed Baptist Church.

Carpenter said the engine of a riding lawn mower likely sparked the blaze.

"It ignited a gas can, engulfing the entire shed and was beginning to spread to the main building when the Providence Fire Department arrived and put it out," he said in an email to the Register & Bee.

Quick work by fire crews contained the flames, Carpenter said, although a meeting room and the pastor's study suffered severe damage in the main building. They plan to meet as normal in what's known as the Providence gym on Sunday morning, an area that was untouched by the blaze.

Most of the congregation is from Danville since the church — located at 6611 Old North Carolina Highway 86 — is only about 3.5 miles from the city.

The faith group has been operating two social and athletic programs since 2008 designed for at-risk youth in Caswell County, North Carolina, and Danville in its gym space.

"We have a proven track record of over a decade of running programs and offering access to recreational and social opportunities for all kinds of disadvantaged children and youth, regardless of their religious background, in one of the poorest areas of the country," Carpenter told the newspaper.

One, dubbed Gym, Jr, is designed for children ages 6-13 and meets on Saturdays.

"We provide transportation, feed the children, allow them play time in our gym, sometimes structured play activities," like basketball games, Carpenter said.

Then on Sundays, the GYM program is designed for youth and young adults to play basketball in what he calls a "safe, supervised environment." They also provide refreshments.

"Our gym has become a local center for local basketball that makes up for the limited public facilities," he explained.

Many of the kids in the program aren't from the church, but come since the programs are free and open to everyone.

Keeping with the basketball theme, they've branched out to parter with other groups and local leaders, including Danville's Hoop's Don't Shoot program spearheaded by Angienette Dixon.

Anyone wishing to donate to upgrade the facility may visit www.givesendgo.com/G3FNH.