Fire damages rooms at Danville motel

A Sunday morning blaze damaged three rooms of a Danville motel, fire authorities reported.

The Danville Fire Department responded to Red Carpet Inn & Suites at 1390 Piney Forest Road at about 10:40 a.m. Sunday to find heavy fire coming from a room on the second floor, according to a news release from the Danville Fire Department.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Firefighters were able to evacuate the motel occupants without any injuries reported.

Flames caused heavy damage to the one room and units on either side also suffered smoke and heat damage.

The Danville Fire Marshal's Office is still investigating the cause.