Fire damages storage buildings in Danville

An early Monday morning fire damaged two storage building in Danville, authorities report.

It was shortly before 7 a.m. when the Danville Fire Department responded to a call 1105 Locket Drive, according to a news release.

Arriving firefighters found two storage buildings on fire. Both structures suffered what the fire department calls moderate damage.

The cause is still under investigation. There were no injuries reported.