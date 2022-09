A fire damaged a vacant home Sunday in Danville.

Units from the Danville Fire Department responded a call to 437 Harrison St. to find a small fire in the front room of the home, according to a news release from battalion chief William C. Smotherman.

"The fire department made quick work of the fire inside of the structure," Smotherman wrote in the release. "The house was vacant and there were no injuries."

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.