Fire destroys Danville home; officials investigate cause

A Tuesday morning fire ravaged a Danville home.

Crews with the Danville Fire Department were called to 868 Valley St. shortly after 9 a.m to find heavy smoke coming from the home, a news release reported.

The blaze started in the basement but quickly engulfed the entire home.

"Prior to fire suppression activities the house back-drafted and blew debris onto the ladder truck," fire officials wrote in a news release.

Crews first started fighting the flames from outside because of the intensity. The home suffered extensive damage.

The two occupants weren't home when the fire occurred, the fire department reported. No injuries were reported.

The Danville Fire Marshal's Office was still investigating the cause late Tuesday evening. Firefighters stayed on the scene for more then fire hours.

The American Red Cross is providing assistance to the occupants.