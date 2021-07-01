 Skip to main content
Fire in clothes dryer damages Danville home
An early Thursday morning fire in a clothes dryer damaged a Danville home.

It was about 2:15 a.m. when the Danville Fire Department responded to 171 Smith St. to find smoke coming from the front door of the 1-story home, a news release reported.

A fire found inside the dryer was quickly extinguished and the appliance was removed from the kitchen.

The house suffered moderate smoke damage, the fire department reported. Occupants were home at the time of the fire, but were outside when crews arrived. No injuries were reported

The Danville Fire Marshal's Office ruled a lack of maintenance in the dryer as a cause.

The American Red Cross is helping the family.

—From staff reports

