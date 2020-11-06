Fire officials: Lint in dryer sparks blaze at Danville townhome

A dryer fire damaged a townhouse in Danville on Friday afternoon, the fire department reported.

Units responded shortly after noon Friday to 365 Seminole Trail to find smoke coming from the front of the two-story building, according to a news release from the Danville Fire Department.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A woman, who was the only one home at the time the fire broke out, told firefighters the clothes dryer was ablaze. Crews were able to extinguish the fire that had spread from the dryer but not outside the room.

The home suffered smoke and heat damage, and the occupant won't be able to stay there until repairs are made, according to the release.

The nearby townhomes had smoke and elevated carbon monoxide readings, but where ventilated by the fire department. Those occupants were allowed to return.

The fire department ruled lint in the dryer and exhaust vent sparked the blaze. The woman said she would be able to stay somewhere else.