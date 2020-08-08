Fire officials: Vacant Danville home set ablaze

A Friday evening blaze at a vacant house in northern Danville was intentionally set, the Danville Fire Department reports.
Shortly before 11:30 p.m. Friday, crews responded to a call at 225 Purdum Road. Arriving firefighters found smoke and fire on the outside of the small one-story home, according to a news release from Chris Key, a battalion chief with the Danville Fire Department.
After a defensive attack to put out the fire on the outside, crews moved inside to search for flames there. The vacant home suffered moderate fire, heat and water damage, Key reported.
The Danville Fire Marshal's Office ruled the cause of the blaze as incendiary.
Crews remained on scene for about two hours. There were no injuries reported.
