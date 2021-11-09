Fire strikes abandoned house in Danville

Authorities are investigating a Monday night fire at an abandoned house in Danville.

It was about 9:30 p.m. when the Danville Fire Department responded to 120 Davis St. to find flames coming from the side of the building, William C. Smotherman, an acting battalion chief, reported in a news release.

Crews also found heavy fire inside the home and attic area, but it was quickly knocked down with a single hose line, Smotherman reported.

No one was found inside.

The Danville Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause.

No other details were released.