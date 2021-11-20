 Skip to main content
Fire strikes Danville apartment building, spreads to home next door
DANVILLE

Fire strikes Danville apartment building, spreads to home next door

Fire

A fire destroyed Henry Street Apartments in Danville early Saturday morning.

 Danville fire department, contributed

An intense early Saturday morning fire destroyed Henry Street Apartments and spread to a home next door, the Danville Fire Department reported.

It was about 4:40 a.m. when crews responded to the call at 454 Henry St., James Satterfield, a fire captain, wrote in a news release.

Fire

A firefighter handles a hose on Henry Street early Saturday morning.

Arriving units found flames and smoke coming from the front and back of the two-story apartment building. The blaze also had extended to an adjacent house.

"Crews began an aggressive attack inside the house next door to the apartment, and used large handlines and the ladder truck to knock the fire down in the apartment building," Satterfield wrote in the news release.

Electricity was shut off to the area for a short period of time because two live power lines were on the ground near firefighters. In addition, a gas line ruptured and caught fire, Satterfield reported. Danville Utilities helped fire crews control some of the free-flowing gas to put out that part of the blaze.

Fire

The Danville Fire Department works the scene of a large blaze at a 454 Henry St. early Saturday morning. 

As of 9 a.m., crews were still on scene and the fire marshal was investigating the cause. Residents were asked to avoid the area Saturday morning.  

The blaze destroyed the apartment complex leaving behind only charred remains of the building's framing.

