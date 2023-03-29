A fire suppression system is credited with avoiding what could have been a disaster after a small blaze broke out early Wednesday morning at Kick Back Jack's in Danville.

At about 1:20 a.m., the Danville Fire Department was summoned to the eatery at 140 Crown Drive after receiving a fire alarm, a news release reported.

When crews arrived, they found smoke coming from a vent on the roof.

With the establishment closed, firefighters had to break a glass door near the front of the building to get in.

"As they entered the building they found smoke coming from the kitchen," battalion chief William C. Smotherman said in a news release. "Engine 2 continued to investigate and found a small fire near the deep fryer."

A fire extinguisher was used to quickly put out the flames.

"There was no structural damage to the building or extension past the range hood but the kitchen appliances sustained moderate damage," Smotherman said.

Fire officials found that it was actually a fire protection systems — located above the deep fryer — that prevented the flames from spreading until the department could arrive.

"The suppression system was not enough to fully extinguish the fire but allowed enough time for the fire department to intervene," Smotherman said.

The exact cause wasn't immediately known and is still under investigation. There were no injuries reported.

"This is a friendly reminder by the Danville Fire Department for business owners to perform scheduled, routine maintenance on all fire suppression equipment and for residents to check your fire extinguishers and smoke detectors," Smotherman

The fire department responded with three engines, a Ladder, one support vehicle, and a command vehicle. The Danville Life Saving Crew also responded to support the department with an ambulance and a response vehicle.