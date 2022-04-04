Fire that damaged four stores at Danville's Ballou Park Shopping Center ruled arson

The fire that destroyed the Roses Express store and heavily damaged other businesses Friday evening at Ballou Park Shopping Center was arson, according to investigators.

Danville Assistant Fire Chief Richie Guill said Monday morning a juvenile set the fire at the store and then told employees they smelled smoke.

The fire damaged four other neighboring stores.

The juvenile was in Roses as the mother was shopping, fire officials wrote in a news release Monday morning.

"The store was occupied by several other shoppers and store employees," the release stated. "The juvenile reported smelling smoke to the employees which then discovered the fire and immediately began evacuating the store."

Two workers at Roses tried to put out the flames with a fire extinguisher, but were not successful.

Authorities said witnesses and video surveillance footage helped in the investigation.

The juvenile has been taken into custody, officials said. The suspect's name is not being released because of the age.

This story will be updated.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.