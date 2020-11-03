 Skip to main content
Firefighters save Danville home after flames destroy detached garage
Firefighters save Danville home after flames destroy detached garage

An early Tuesday morning fire destroyed a detached garage in Danville, the fire department reports.

It was shortly before 3 a.m. Tuesday when the Danville Fire Department responded to a call at 243 Epps St., according to a news release.

When they arrived, crews found the detached garage fully involved with flames. The blaze was threatening the nearby single-story home.

Firefighters evacuated the residents of the home and started to protect the structure.

Another crew worked to put out the flames in the garage, which was declared a total loss.

The home only suffered damage to the exterior and the residents can still live there.

There were no injuries reported. Fire officials aren't sure what sparked the blaze.

