Firefighters save Danville home after flames destroy detached garage

An early Tuesday morning fire destroyed a detached garage in Danville, the fire department reports.
It was shortly before 3 a.m. Tuesday when the Danville Fire Department responded to a call at 243 Epps St., according to a news release.
When they arrived, crews found the detached garage fully involved with flames. The blaze was threatening the nearby single-story home.
Firefighters evacuated the residents of the home and started to protect the structure.
Another crew worked to put out the flames in the garage, which was declared a total loss.
The home only suffered damage to the exterior and the residents can still live there.
There were no injuries reported. Fire officials aren't sure what sparked the blaze.
