Fires damage two Danville homes Thursday, Friday
Fires Thursday and Friday caused minor damage to Danville homes.

It was shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday when crews responded to 206 Watson St. to find light smoke coming from the back of the home, the Danville Fire Department reported.

The resident told firefighters a small mattress was on fire on the back porch. Crews removed the burning mattress from the porch and put out the flames.

The inside of the home suffered minor smoke damage. The back porch, which contained the electrical panel box, sustained minor damage. Since the electric box was compromised in the fire, the power was turned off to the home, a news release stated. With no electricity, three displaced occupants were helped by the American Red Cross.

The Danville Fire Marshal's Office ruled the cause as a child playing with a lighter.

"The Fire Marshal would like to remind adults to store matches and lighters away from children as they are not toys and not to be touched by a child," officials wrote in the release.

On Friday, firefighters were called to 182 Forestdale Drive. Arriving crews saw light smoke coming from the first floor of the 1 1/2 story home. 

Everyone was out of the house when crews arrived. The fire was contained to a desk area and quickly put out.

The fire started from a wall outlet, the news release said. 

