Fires strike two homes hours apart in Danville

Flames damaged two Danville homes less than 12 hours apart leaving two families homeless.

It was shortly after 6 a.m. Wednesday when firefighters rushed to 151 James Road in the northern part of the city where they found heavy fire and smoke pouring from the house.

Everyone was already outside the home when the Danville Fire Department arrived, according to battalion chief Brian K. Alderson.

A first, a crew tried to go inside to extinguish some of the fire, but retreated due to the overall intensity of the flames. That's when they switched to a defensive operation, meaning they were fighting the flames from the outside. They were eventually able to re-enter the home to put out the remaining blaze.

The American Red Cross is helping the two adults and four children displaced by the fire, Alderson reported in a news release. Officials said the home was severely damaged.

The Danville Fire Marshal's Office was still investigating the cause Wednesday afternoon.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Tuesday evening blaze

A child is blamed in a Tuesday evening fire that damaged at northern Danville home, Alderson reports.