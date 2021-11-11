Firm proposes possible uses for former Lou's Antiques building in Danville

The former Lou's Antiques location downtown could contain retail and restaurant spaces or commercial and residential units, according to concepts proposed by an architectural firm for the property.

The city hired Moore Architecture in Lynchburg for about $11,000 to come up with three ideas for the building on at 231 Main St. in the River District.

A third concept for the structure would be similar to what is already there, with outdoor murals to highlight Danville's history, said Kelvin Perry, project manager for Danville's economic development office.

The former Lou's Antiques property is a key location that could be a "gateway into the community," especially with the planned riverfront park and the White Mill development nearby, Perry said.

"The building is strategically located as a center point for the city," he said.

All three renderings could include an elevated pedestrian bridge above the street that would enable people to walk from the building and cross the street to the riverfront park and the White Mill development, Perry said.

"It would be a safe way to have people travel from the riverfront park to the building," he said.