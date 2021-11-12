First clinic planned Nov. 20 to vaccinate Dan River Region children as young as 5

Dan River Region children 5 to 11 years old can get a free COVID-19 vaccine at a Nov. 20 clinic planned in Ringgold.

The event — set from 8 a.m. to noon at Cherrystone Missionary Baptist Association — also will offer first, second and booster doses of all vaccines for the public.

“Getting our children vaccinated is a critical step to protecting them from COVID-19,” Dr. Scott Spillmann, director of the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District, wrote in a statement. “It will allow them to return to normal activities. With a vaccination, our children can safely stay in school, visit family and friends, travel, and take part in extracurricular activities.”

As of Friday, the Virginia Department of Health reported 79 children ages 5 to 11 in Danville and Pittsylvania County were vaccinated against COVID-19. The shots for those as young as 5 were not authorities until last week.

Across all age groups, 47% of Danville's population and 45% of those living in Pittsylvania County are fully vaccinated, health department data show. Local figures lag the state's average of about 63% of all Virginians who have received the proper doses to be deemed fully vaccinated.

