First clinic planned Nov. 20 to vaccinate Dan River Region children as young as 5

Dan River Region children 5 to 11 years old can get a free COVID-19 vaccine at a Nov. 20 clinic planned in Ringgold.
The event — set from 8 a.m. to noon at Cherrystone Missionary Baptist Association — also will offer first, second and booster doses of all vaccines for the public.
“Getting our children vaccinated is a critical step to protecting them from COVID-19,” Dr. Scott Spillmann, director of the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District, wrote in a statement. “It will allow them to return to normal activities. With a vaccination, our children can safely stay in school, visit family and friends, travel, and take part in extracurricular activities.”
As of Friday, the Virginia Department of Health reported 79 children ages 5 to 11 in Danville and Pittsylvania County were vaccinated against COVID-19. The shots for those as young as 5 were not authorities until last week.
Across all age groups, 47% of Danville's population and 45% of those living in Pittsylvania County are fully vaccinated, health department data show. Local figures lag the state's average of about 63% of all Virginians who have received the proper doses to be deemed fully vaccinated.
To cut back on wait times, the health department recommends making appointments for children at the Ringgold clinic, however walk-ins are welcome, a news release stated. Anyone under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Register in advance at vase.vdh.virginia.gov. If anyone experiences problems with the registration process they may call 877-VAX-IN-VA.
Those who make an appointment are asked to arrive no earlier than 20 minutes prior.
The Pfizer vaccine is available to anyone 5 or older. The clinic also will offer Moderna and the one-dose Johnson & Johnson shots for anyone 18 and older.
The experience of receiving a COVID-19 vaccine is very similar to other inoculations, the health department reports.
Booster doses are available for those eligible at least six months from the second dose of Pfizer or Moderna versions or at least two months from a Johnson and Johnson shot.
Boosters may come from any of the three vaccine makers, meaning residents could mix and match doses. However, the health department recommends speaking with a doctor or health care provider to make the best decision for each individual.
Anyone coming for a booster should bring their vaccine card showing the previous doses.
Cherrystone Missionary Baptist Association is located at 5551 Tom Fork Road in Ringgold.