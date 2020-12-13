First Piedmont Corporation landfill meets environmental standards, but Ringgold residents remain skeptical

Setliff said the landfill is open to the idea of a fence even though neither the county nor the DEQ requires one, and there have rarely been problems with accidental visitors.

“If that’s something that would make the residents feel better, we’ll definitely look into getting a fence up,” he said.

He also said he has offered tours of the landfill so residents can learn more about it and what the company is doing to address their complaints.

The coalition’s definition of progress may be slow, but conversations are happening, and that’s a measure of progress in itself.

“We’re trying to do everything in our power to ease the concerns that the residents have,” Setliff said.

In the meantime, the Ringgold residents weigh their options. In most cases, it’s a short list.

“It’s a rural community and most of the people who live here, their families have been on the land for a long time, and most of them don’t really have the option of moving,” Sheets said. “There are a lot of poorer people who can’t do anything except stay where they are.”