First Piedmont Corporation landfill meets environmental standards, but Ringgold residents remain skeptical

A group of Ringgold residents is having trouble gaining support of its cause to put more regulatory standards on the nearby First Piedmont Corporation landfill.
The Coalition For a Clean Dan River Region is advocating for the private landfill to be kept in check when it comes to the quality of the air above it and the soil and groundwater below it. The odor is also a regular point of contention.
Recent attempts to persuade the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors to deny a special use permit and a rezoning request fell flat because that local governmental entity does not monitor those environmental conditions.
That responsibility falls, primarily, to the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, which reports that the landfill is largely in good standing.
The residents say, however, that a closer look is needed.
“We can’t seem to get anyone to check the air and water and soil,” said Julie Owen, who lives a half mile from the landfill and is the coordinator of the coalition. “We just want to know that our environment is clean.”
Landfill officials, though, say they are making every effort to comply with the terms of their permit and address the concerns brought forth by the residents of the surrounding community.
Even still, the landfill’s neighbors want the county to play a more active role in landfill regulation and give more credence to their complaints.
Environmental concerns
The First Piedmont Corporation landfill — which only accepts industrial waste, such as construction and demolition debris — has never been permitted to receive radioactive wastes or similar hazardous materials.
Underneath each cell of the landfill is a high-density polyethylene geomembrane that is 60 mils thick — about as thick as a penny. That liner’s job is to prevent anything inside the landfill from seeping into the soil or groundwater beneath it.
The only exception to that is the landfill’s first cell, which operated in the 1970s and 1980s, before liners were part of the regulations, Nick Setliff, chief operating officer said. Underneath that cell is a clay liner that Setliff said has a “very high permeability” but is still regulated in the same way that the other cells are.
“Meaning we have to make sure nothing’s getting out of there, and it’s not,” he said. “Leakage has not been an issue.”
The groundwater underneath the landfill is sampled semi-annually by LaBella Associates, an architecture and engineering firm with offices in Richmond and Greensboro, N.C. Setliff said the firm sends samples to an independent lab to be tested, and those reports are sent to the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality.
Michael Sexton, a groundwater mediation specialist at DEQ, confirmed the First Piedmont Corporation landfill entered into a corrective action monitoring program in 2001 following an exceedance of groundwater protection standards, which triggered a new kind of regulation for the facility.
Sexton said the landfill’s most recent exceedance notification was delivered this year on Oct. 5, and was based on samples of groundwater taken Aug. 31-Sept. 1. That sampling showed an exceedance of nine constituents, or contaminants, including benzene, cobalt and nickel.
Sexton said First Piedmont Corporation’s permit calls for it to monitor natural attenuation, which relies on natural processes to break down those constituents.
“They’re not injecting anything into the ground. They’re not pumping anything out of the ground, which would be more of an active remedy,” he said. “As long as it’s not leaving the property or causing some kind of off-site impact, that’s one of the remedies that is used by a lot of facilities around the state. It’s a slower process.”
Landfills can submit notification of completed corrective action if they go three years without exceeding groundwater protection standards, but relying on the natural environment to do its work explains why First Piedmont Corporation has had a corrective action plan for almost two decades.
“Biological breakdown is not an instantaneous process,” Sexton said.
As long as First Piedmont Corporation identifies its overages and monitors them appropriately, it is not technically in violation of DEQ standards, Sexton said.
He also noted the contaminants are not leaving the property or creating a hazardous plume, or mixture, of chemicals elsewhere, including in nearby Cane Creek.
“We don’t have contaminants coming off the site in the stream or any of that,” Sexton said, “so we don’t have off-site impact.”
Setliff said the landfill has a series of monitoring wells on the outskirts of the property to make sure nothing inside the landfill is getting outside the landfill.
“All of those monitoring wells are drinking-level standards,” he said.
Nicole Tilley, a solid and hazardous waste inspector with the DEQ, inspects the landfill four times per year. She said the landfill has largely met the standards set by the agency.
“The facility is not out of compliance today,” she said.
Setliff said the DEQ does not require air or soil tests as part of its regulations. Those tests can be costly, he said, so the landfill does not arrange them on its own. If the tests were required, he said, the landfill would comply. But as of right now Setliff trusts the DEQ’s recommendations for what regulations should be set for landfills.
The smell
In addition to the open cell where waste is currently being dumped, the First Piedmont Landfill is also in the process of capping another cell that has reached its capacity.
That cell — about 12 acres of land — will also receive a top liner similar to what is on the bottom, but the top liner is 40 mils thick. That top liner is covered again with a protective geocomposite layer to protect the liner underneath from ever being punctured. Those two layers are then welded together, sealing the cell.
This is done for a variety of reasons, but one of the most notable is to cut down on the odor of the waste, a frequent topic of discussion among Ringgold residents.
“I’m a mile and a half from the landfill, but I can smell it when the wind’s blowing right,” said Adrienne Sheets, who lives a mile and a half away.
Adds Owen: “When I stop on my driveway to get my mail, the odor from the landfill about knocks me down.”
The landfill is in the process of addressing that issue, as well.
Setliff said there is a series of pipes underneath the cells that collect gas and water and transport it away from the cell. The water that’s collected — mostly rainwater — is considered leachate, defined as any water that touches trash, and is transferred to Danville’s wastewater treatment plant.
The gas, though, stays onsite and is vacuumed into a nearby odor-scrubbing system. The system is not yet operational, but Setliff said it should be running before the end of the year.
When that time comes, the gas will be treated in a way that raises its pH level before being introduced to an iron-based chemical that will eat away at odor molecules. The byproducts, Setliff said, are a chalk-like material, which can be cleaned out periodically, and an odorless methane that can be burned away.
During a virtual informational meeting with residents and representatives from the regulatory agencies on Dec. 3, Briana Bill, an environmental health manager with the Pittsylvania Danville and Southside health districts, said she toured the landfill on Nov. 4 after receiving a number of complaints about the odor. She said she was “surprised” to see how close the facility is to the neighboring community, and she said the odor was not strong but “definitely noticeable.”
She said the VDH investigates every odor complaint it receives, but its regulatory powers are limited.
“Odor is not typically a service that the health department addresses unless it’s designated by the county code,” she said, “but we are not obligated to enforce the county code, and I don’t think there is a code in regards to odor.”
Moving forward
Owen said her parents were founding members of the Dan River District Action Committee, which formed 40 years ago to address landfill issues.
All this time later, she and roughly 100 other community members continue raising awareness of the landfill’s supposed shortcomings. To this point, however, the group has received little support. But, Owen said, they’re not going away.
“We know that Pittsylvania County has to be responsible for some portion of this,” she said. “DEQ is the enforcer. We know they’re responsible for a whole lot more than the county maybe, but still we do feel that the county shouldn’t be completely negligent.”
The group will continue monitoring the cleanliness of the road leading to the landfill — which Owen said is sometimes caked in mud or has loose gravel that kicks up and damages windshields on residents’ cars.
Setliff said the landfill runs a street sweeper daily to clear that roadway. He said the company has also not been cited by the Virginia Department of Transportation for any violations.
“They found our road was fine, the condition it was in,” Setliff said of a recent evaluation.
The coalition also will keep pushing for a perimeter fence to prevent children or pets from roaming onto the landfill’s property.
Setliff said the landfill is open to the idea of a fence even though neither the county nor the DEQ requires one, and there have rarely been problems with accidental visitors.
“If that’s something that would make the residents feel better, we’ll definitely look into getting a fence up,” he said.
He also said he has offered tours of the landfill so residents can learn more about it and what the company is doing to address their complaints.
The coalition’s definition of progress may be slow, but conversations are happening, and that’s a measure of progress in itself.
“We’re trying to do everything in our power to ease the concerns that the residents have,” Setliff said.
In the meantime, the Ringgold residents weigh their options. In most cases, it’s a short list.
“It’s a rural community and most of the people who live here, their families have been on the land for a long time, and most of them don’t really have the option of moving,” Sheets said. “There are a lot of poorer people who can’t do anything except stay where they are.”
One thing they can continue to do is pressure the board of supervisors to take a more active role — somehow, some way — in policing the landfill. Or at the very least taking complaints from residents more seriously.
“They open every meeting saying they’re there for the safety of their citizens,” Owen said. “And they’re not looking out for our safety. They’re not concerned about it.”
