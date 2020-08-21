Five new COVID-19 deaths reported in Danville, Pittsylvania County

“We do have more than adequate capacity to manage all patient needs at this time,” Mohammad Fasahat, hospitalist physician with Sovah Health-Danville, said in a video put out by the hospital.

The number of reported outbreaks – which is defined as two or more lab-confirmed cases – in Danville and Pittsylvania County had remained steady at 13 for weeks before another was reported on Thursday. Virginia Department of Health data indicates that the outbreak is at a long-term care facility, but the Virginia COVID-19 Long Term Care Task Force hasn’t reported any new outbreaks in Danville or Pittsylvania County facilities. The other two reported active outbreaks are at Riverside Health and Rehabilitation Center and Roman Eagle Memorial Home, both in Danville, with 34 and 18 cases, respectively.

The largest outbreak in the Dan River Region has seemingly slowed down. At Green Rock Correctional Center in Chatham, 96 inmates have tested positive at some point, according to data reported by the Virginia Department of Corrections, a number that hasn’t changed in more than a week. The number of active employee cases that the department is reporting has dropped to nine.

The 14 local outbreaks included have 179 cases associated with them, while 46 cases are also reported in healthcare workers in the district.

The Virginia Department of Health, according to its website, records cases only once, no matter how many times a person tests positive. For example, if someone tests positive for COVID-19 today and tests positive again in two weeks, that's still just one case recorded. Cases are assigned to the locality where the person resides.

