Five new COVID-19 deaths reported in Danville, Pittsylvania County

As the coronavirus caseload continues its steady ascent in Danville and Pittsylvania County, five new deaths were reported between the localities on Friday, bringing the death tolls to 12 and 4, respectively.
Whether or not all of these deaths actually occurred in recent days is unclear, as Virginia Department of Health representatives have repeatedly noted a lag in inputting data online, especially deaths. Pittsylvania-Danville Health Director Scott Spillmann was not immediately available to answer questions on Friday.
After reaching about 200 at the beginning of July, the number of reported cases in the county and the city has grown nearly six times that number since then, reaching a total of 1,133 on Friday. The University of Virginia’s COVID-19 model, which is updated every week, has included the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District as a surge area for much of the past month and a half.
The seven-day percent positivity – or a rolling average of the number of tests that come back positive out of those that are administered – is at 13.8%, which is more than double the state’s positivity rate of 6.6%.
Of the 16 total deaths between the two localities, half have been in people above the age of 80, and all but two were people above the age of 60. Out of the 1,133 total cases reported throughout the Dan River Region, 89, or roughly 7.9%, have resulted in a hospitalization. Sovah Health-Danville currently had 15 COVID-19 patients on Wednesday.
“We do have more than adequate capacity to manage all patient needs at this time,” Mohammad Fasahat, hospitalist physician with Sovah Health-Danville, said in a video put out by the hospital.
The number of reported outbreaks – which is defined as two or more lab-confirmed cases – in Danville and Pittsylvania County had remained steady at 13 for weeks before another was reported on Thursday. Virginia Department of Health data indicates that the outbreak is at a long-term care facility, but the Virginia COVID-19 Long Term Care Task Force hasn’t reported any new outbreaks in Danville or Pittsylvania County facilities. The other two reported active outbreaks are at Riverside Health and Rehabilitation Center and Roman Eagle Memorial Home, both in Danville, with 34 and 18 cases, respectively.
The largest outbreak in the Dan River Region has seemingly slowed down. At Green Rock Correctional Center in Chatham, 96 inmates have tested positive at some point, according to data reported by the Virginia Department of Corrections, a number that hasn’t changed in more than a week. The number of active employee cases that the department is reporting has dropped to nine.
The 14 local outbreaks included have 179 cases associated with them, while 46 cases are also reported in healthcare workers in the district.
The Virginia Department of Health, according to its website, records cases only once, no matter how many times a person tests positive. For example, if someone tests positive for COVID-19 today and tests positive again in two weeks, that's still just one case recorded. Cases are assigned to the locality where the person resides.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.