Flames damage Danville home early Saturday morning

An early Saturday morning fire damaged a northern Danville home, the fire department reports.

It was shortly before 4:30 a.m. when firefighters responded to the 1200 block of Halifax Road to find fire coming out of windows on the side and back of the home, according to a news release from the Danville Fire Department.

Crews quickly knocked down the flames that caused moderate damage to the home.

No one was home when the fire department arrived and no injuries were reported. The occupant will be staying with family members, the release reported.

The fire department remained on scene for about 2 1/2 hours. The Danville Fire Marshal's Office is still investigating the cause.