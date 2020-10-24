Flames damage eight apartments at Danville complex

A Friday night blaze damaged eight apartments at a complex on West Main Street in Danville, the fire department reports.

It was at about 8 p.m. when crews received the call of a fire at 2946 West Main St. Once firefighters arrived on scene they found flames and smoke coming from the roof of the two-story apartment building, according to a news release.

Occupants of all 24 apartments in the complex were evacuated.

A water flow from a ladder truck placed on the roof was established to prevent the fire from spreading.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Making an interior attack, firefighters were able to bring the blaze under control.

Two second-floor apartments suffered severe fire damage. Six other units were damaged by smoke, heat and water.

In all, occupants of eight apartments were displaced. The American Red Cross is helping some, and others are staying with friends and family.

No injuries were reported.

The fire department remained on scene for more than five hours.

The cause remains under investigation.