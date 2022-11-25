 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
RINGGOLD

Flames damage Ringgold building, but quick response saves home, garage

A building was engulfed in flames Tuesday night, but a quick response by Ringgold Fire & Rescue saved a nearby home and garage.

It happened at about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Rocksprings Lane in the Ringgold community, Chief Mike Neal told the Register & Bee on Friday.

When units arrived they found heavy fire coming from a shop-type building and vinyl siding had already started melting off of the two-story Cape Cod style home only feet away, Neal said.

On the other side, a garage was about to catch on fire also.

Crews pulled three lines "right off the bat," Neal said, to knock down the flames and get the fire away from the home and garage.

The building — about 18-by-24 feet — was used for painting of artwork.

"The wife had been in there working on some art projects," about 15 minutes before, Neal said.

After going back in the house, "all of a sudden they see flames," he explained.

"They were really lucky," Neal said, even though the building was damaged, crews were able to save the home and garage. "Five more minutes and we would have had all threes structures on fire."

Neal credited a "good response time" despite difficulty navigating a narrow private driveway.

"It was a little tough getting down in there," he said.

It's possible the fire was electrical in nature and could have started with a lamp cord, Neal said, noting the Pittsylvania County fire marshal responded to investigate.

Crews were on scene for about two hours. There were no injuries.

Units from Laurel Grove, Kentuck and Blairs departments also responded. In all, about 25 firemen were on scene.

Neal estimated the damage to the building at about $50,000.

