Flames destroy building at Danville Tree Care
Fire

A Wednesday evening fire destroyed the main building at Danville Tree Care.

 Danville Fire Department
Fire

Crews with the Danville Fire Department work to put out a blaze at Danville Tree Care on Wednesday evening.

A Wednesday evening fire destroyed the main building at Danville Tree Care on Goodyear Boulevard, the fire department reports.

It was about 8:30 p.m. when crews responded to the reported blaze. Arriving units found heavy flames coming through the roof of the one-story building, according to a news release from the Danville Fire Department.

Due to the intensity of the fire in the building, crews battled the raging flames from outside.

The structure and its contents were a total loss, however equipment outside the building was not damaged.

Officials are still investigating the cause.

