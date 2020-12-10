Flames destroy building at Danville Tree Care

A Wednesday evening fire destroyed the main building at Danville Tree Care on Goodyear Boulevard, the fire department reports.

It was about 8:30 p.m. when crews responded to the reported blaze. Arriving units found heavy flames coming through the roof of the one-story building, according to a news release from the Danville Fire Department.

Due to the intensity of the fire in the building, crews battled the raging flames from outside.

The structure and its contents were a total loss, however equipment outside the building was not damaged.

Officials are still investigating the cause.