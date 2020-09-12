 Skip to main content
Flames destroy Danville home early Saturday morning
breaking top story

129 Campbell St.

A ladder truck sprays water on an early morning blaze at 129 Campbell St. in Danville.

 Courtesy Danville FIre Department

A northern Danville home was destroyed in an early morning blaze, the Danville Fire Department reports.

It was shortly before 4 a.m. when firefighters responded to 129 Campbell St. to find flames coming from the two-story home, according to a news release from Danville Fire Department Battalion Chief F.D. Fowler.

Everyone was out of the home when crews arrived, Fowler reported.

Using a ladder truck and multiple hose lines, the fire was brought under control. The intense flames also caused minor damage to structures on both sides of 129 Campbell St.

Firefighters were on the scene for more than four hours. The Danville Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause.

There were no injuries reported.

Tags

