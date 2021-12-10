Flames from car fire spread to Danville home, causing heavy damage

An early Friday morning blaze stemming from a car fire damaged a Danville home, authorities reported.

Firefighters responded to 135 Applewood Drive at about 2:45 a.m. Friday to find heavy fire coming from a car, the carport and roof of the single-story home, according to a news release from William Smotherman, a battalion chief with the Danville Fire Department.

Crews used a hand line to put out the flames with the car — which was parked under the carport — before moving inside the house to prevent the fire from spreading further.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The blaze was brought under control at about 3:30 a.m., Smotherman reported. The home suffered heavy fire and smoke damage.

The house was unoccupied when the fire broke out, the news release stated. No injuries were reported.

The cause is still under investigation, but officials noted the car fire sparked the blaze in the home.

A total of 16 fire personnel responded along with three engines, a ladder truck, a command unit, a safety officer and one fire marshal, the release reported. Also, the the Danville Life Saving Crew, Danville Utilities and Danville Police Department assisted on scene.