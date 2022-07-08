Just In
Flamingos arrive ahead of Danville's Museum Meets Margaritaville fundraiser
A 20-year-old Danville suspect is wanted in a fatal shooting Saturday evening in Caswell County, North Carolina.
A Danville man was struck and killed by a vehicle on Piney Forest Road on Sunday night.
For nine years, Richard Gilb and his children have lived in a trailer off Whitmell School Road in Pittsylvania County.
After years of swirling debate, the Long Mill Dam is coming down in Danville.
The victim will have the bullet in his head for the rest of his life and has suffered headaches, hearing loss and insomnia, Danville Commonwealth's Attorney Michael Newman said.
The Long Mill dam will soon be history.
A Danville suspect in a deadly shooting in Yanceyville, North Carolina, is being held in jail with no bond.
A $5,000 reward from the Pittsylvania County Crime Stoppers is offered if information provided leads to an arrest and convention.
Eight people were shot — one fatally — at a large party early Sunday morning in the Sutherlin community of Pittsylvania County, authorities report.
On Thursday, God’s Storehouse — a non-profit food pantry in Danville — welcomed a semi-truckload of food donated by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.