Flipped tractor-trailer blocks part of U.S. 29 in Danville
Crash

An overturned tractor-trailer blocks U.S. 29 on Friday morning in Danville.

 Danville Police Department, provided

An overturned tractor-trailer blocked the southbound lane of U.S. 29 in Danville on Friday morning.

The crash occurred just north of the South Boston Road overpass. As of 8 a.m., traffic was being detoured and the Danville Police Department advised motorists to expect delays and avoid the area if possible.

Police did not provide any details on what caused the crash or any possible injuries. 

