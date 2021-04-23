Flipped tractor-trailer blocks part of U.S. 29 in Danville

From staff reports
An overturned tractor-trailer blocked the southbound lane of U.S. 29 in Danville on Friday morning.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
The crash occurred just north of the South Boston Road overpass. As of 8 a.m., traffic was being detoured and the Danville Police Department advised motorists to expect delays and avoid the area if possible.
Police did not provide any details on what caused the crash or any possible injuries.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.