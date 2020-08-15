You are the owner of this article.
Flooding risk possible in Danville, Pittsylvania County today
Flooding

Many parts of Virginia and North Carolina are under flash flood watches.

 National Weather Service

The possibility of significant rainfall this afternoon and evening in the Dan River Region is raising the risk of flooding, the National Weather Service in Blacksburg warns.

The weather service placed Danville and Pittsylvania County under a flash flood watch until midnight.

The showers and storms are the result of a stationary front combined with an upper disturbance to the west, according to forecasters. Rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are possible, and with the ground already saturated, flash flooding is likely.

Specifically, creeks and streams may overflow their banks and flood roads, making them impassible.

"Business and homes in low-lying flood prone areas could become flooded by morning," the weather service warned.

A flash flood — termed a version dangerous situation by the weather service — can impact areas that typically do not flood. Residents are advised to monitor forecasts and be ready to take action of a flash flood warning is issued.

