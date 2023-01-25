Flu clinic planned next week in Danville

The Pittsylvania-Danville Health District will host a free seasonal flu vaccine clinic next week.

The special event is planned from 2 to 4 p.m. Feb. 3 at the Ballou Park Recreation Center located at 760 West Main St.

“We’ve already documented cases of influenza this season in the area, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention [CDC] and the Virginia Department of Health recommend vaccination each year for everyone 6 months and older,” said Dr. Scott Spillmann, director of the local health disrict. “Vaccination is the best way to prevent influenza and its potentially severe complications.”

A limited supply of vaccine will be available on a first-come, first-served basis for everyone ages 6 months and older, according to a news release.

“The timing and duration of flu seasons vary. Since they can occur from early fall to late spring, residents should take advantage of this opportunity to get vaccinated,” said Julia Gwaltney, the nurse manager for the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District. “It takes up to two weeks to develop the vaccine’s full protection.”

Virginia is currently in the moderate level for flu activity, according to the CDC. It was in the top tier — known as very high — In December.

Influenza, commonly called “the flu,” is a serious disease caused by the influenza virus that affects the respiratory tract, according to the release. It is highly contagious and generally spreads from person-to-person when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

A person can transmit the virus even before symptoms appear.

Typical flu symptoms include fever, dry cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, headache, muscle aches and extreme fatigue.

The state health department reports about 25,000 case of flu have been reported this season.

“In the commonwealth of Virginia, the flu season typically peaks in early January and continues through March," Chris Andrews, an epidemiologist for the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District, said in the release. "Getting a flu shot in January or February will help safeguard Virginia residents from the nuisance of influenza and the potentially life-threatening complications it causes.

The health department said vaccination is especially important for people at higher risk for influenza complications, including:

Pregnant and postpartum women, or those who will be pregnant during the influenza season;

Persons over 65 years of age, including residents of nursing homes and long-term care facilities;

People who have chronic lung or heart problems, including asthma; and

People who have other serious medical conditions, such as diabetes, kidney disease, cystic fibrosis, anemia, cancer, weak immune systems (including those with HIV) or a seizure disorder.

For more information, call the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District at 434-766-9828 or visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/epidemiology/influenza-flu-in-virginia/.