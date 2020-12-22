For Dan River Region residents, there's no place like (staying) home for the holidays

Due to the pandemic, Marcus DeShazor has had to scale back his plans for a celebration of his four-year anniversary with his girlfriend.
"We were going to go to New York," DeShazor, a 19-year-old Danville resident, said during an interview in the parking lot in front of Marshall's at Coleman Marketplace Sunday.
They will be spending a few nights in a hotel in Raleigh, N.C., instead.
According to AAA Travel, the majority of Americans are expected to stay home this holiday season.
"Public health concerns and travel guidance are influencing their decisions not to travel over the year-end holidays, a period that typically sees high demand for vacations," AAA spokesperson Julie Hall wrote in a news release Dec. 15.
Those who do decide to travel will avoid planes, buses and trains, with 96% of trips done through road trips, according to AAA. Up to 81 million Americans will do so by car, a decline of 25% compared to last year.
For 21-year-old Danville resident Destiny Clay, the holiday will mean more time away from her boyfriend, who lives in New Jersey and has asthma.
"He doesn't want to get on a plane or train," Clay said Sunday, adding that she won't be traveling to see him either.
She and her boyfriend haven't seen each other in a year, Clay said.
"People need to take it [the pandemic] more seriously," she said. "It's real and it's scary."
As for family gatherings, those who talked to the Danville Register & Bee said they planned on keeping them intimate, with just close relatives.
"It's going to be a lot smaller this year," said 59-year-old Barry Clayton, of Leasburg, N.C.
Clayton, whose niece tested positive for COVID-19, has chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, has just 20% of his lung capacity and so is especially vulnerable to the virus' deadly effects.
"It's getting worse pretty much everywhere," he said of the pandemic.
Clayton said he will observe Christmas with his children this year.
Danville resident Aaron Floyd said he will not be meeting with relatives this year — at least in person.
"We canceled our family Christmas party and are doing it through Zoom," Floyd said Sunday.
Floyd, whose son's mother had COVID-19, said he and his family are mailing their gifts to each other.
But the 2020 Christmas season won't be any different for Mount Hermon residents Todd and Tiffany Lancaster. Their holiday events are normally small, Todd said.
"Our get-togethers are not big to begin with," he said. "We don't have large gatherings, anyway."
There will be no extended family — such as cousins — for Chelsey Kice's Christmas celebrations, either, she said.
"Not this year," Kice, of Dry Fork, said, adding that she will stick with immediate family this holiday.
Blairs resident Christina J. Bilgrav said she will miss some beloved relatives, who also live in Blairs.
"We will not see my aunt on Christmas Eve and enjoy her lasagna and game play," she said. "She lives only two doors up from my mother and father, but it may as well be 1,000 miles. She has health issues that are of great concern, and so she isolates.
However, she will cherish those nearest to her.
"Because of this challenging year, I will am holding those close to me, even closer," Bilgrav said.
This year has forced her to "slow down, take stock, and truly appreciate all that I have to be grateful for," she said.