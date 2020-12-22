For Dan River Region residents, there's no place like (staying) home for the holidays

She and her boyfriend haven't seen each other in a year, Clay said.

"People need to take it [the pandemic] more seriously," she said. "It's real and it's scary."

As for family gatherings, those who talked to the Danville Register & Bee said they planned on keeping them intimate, with just close relatives.

"It's going to be a lot smaller this year," said 59-year-old Barry Clayton, of Leasburg, N.C.

Clayton, whose niece tested positive for COVID-19, has chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, has just 20% of his lung capacity and so is especially vulnerable to the virus' deadly effects.

"It's getting worse pretty much everywhere," he said of the pandemic.

Clayton said he will observe Christmas with his children this year.

Danville resident Aaron Floyd said he will not be meeting with relatives this year — at least in person.

"We canceled our family Christmas party and are doing it through Zoom," Floyd said Sunday.

Floyd, whose son's mother had COVID-19, said he and his family are mailing their gifts to each other.