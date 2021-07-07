For Dan River Region, what's left of Elsa brings threat of flooding

Tropical moisture heading to the Dan River Region could help to quench the drought situation, but a continued shift in forecast also may bring a threat of flooding.

After Tropical Storm Elsa made landfall early Wednesday in Florida, what's left the system that briefly reached hurricane status twice is expected to move into Virginia by Thursday.

With up to 2 inches of rain possible, the National Weather Service has placed Danville and Pittsylvania County under a flash flood watch for Thursday.

The remnants of Elsa could bring periods of moderate to heavy rainfall in the piedmont area Thursday, the weather service reports. Low lying areas near creeks, streams and rivers — as well as locations with poor drainage — could "become inundated with floodwater," forecasters warned.

Road closures also are possible with rising water.

Computer models originally brought the system almost parallel with the the Carolina coast, meaning only a brush with a chance of rain for Southside Virginia. However, a more westward track started emerging Wednesday. The most recent guidance from the National Hurricane Center takes the center of Elsa — likely just a tropical depression by Thursday — just to the east of Danville.