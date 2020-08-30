For Danville area nurses, caring for COVID-19 patients brings a mix of dedication, passion and fear

Each time Michele Coffey wakes up with a headache or a sore throat, she wonders if the coronavirus has finally caught up with her.
Coffey — a nurse for 28 years who has Bachelor’s of Science degree in nursing — works as a staff RN in the emergency department at Cone Health Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Before moving to Danville in January, she worked as an infection preventionist, but said she is grateful not to be involved with infection prevention and control during the current pandemic. She specifically chose to return to work in the ED because it was where her "heart was.”
“I had no idea the impact on my career when the pandemic started. I work with COVID positive patients nearly every week, or patients that have the specific symptoms and we are ruling out whether they have the virus,” she said. “Many patients can have the virus without having any symptoms, and I have seen this multiple times within the ED. You really do not know who is carrying the virus by first glance or assessment.”
She said that every part of her work as a nurse has changed since the pandemic began several months ago.
“Our entire attire is different,” she said, speaking of personal protective equipment, or PPE. “Whereas prior you would wear this type of protective equipment only on rare occasions, we wear protective equipment every shift — masks and shields and many wear scrub caps to protect their hair. The amount of time it takes to dress and undress in this manner slows down your work flow and creates so much extra time in between patients.”
She said she wonders throughout the entire shift of whether she is being exposed to the virus. She knows she has been exposed several times and wonders if she has developed antibodies.
“I was very concerned and afraid in the beginning, as we were not using protective equipment as it truly was intended, nor do we now,” she said. “A mask is meant to be worn once and discarded after leaving a patient’s room, yet we are wearing the same mask for three days in a row. Before the pandemic, this was completely an unacceptable practice.
“The amount of supplies has caused us to do things very differently. It is stressful and now more of a burden, extra work and time consuming.”
The health care workers complete a screening questionnaire before every shift and must contact the employee health department if there is a flag. Yet she said they are not tested regularly.
“[But] employee health is very stringent at this time with allowing staff to work with any reported symptoms,” she said. “I had a headache that had been constant and progressive and was taken off work for a week and was tested at that time.
“The test was negative, but I do not believe that the test was performed correctly at the drive-through testing site.”
Tired of the pandemic
She is still glad that she chose nursing as a profession.
“When moving to this area, I knew that there would be a job for me. I continue to love nursing and the difference I can make in a patient's life,” she said, noting that she is able to get to know both patients and their families in her work. “I continually look for ways to motivate and uplift my colleagues as well.”
But she admits that working as a nurse during the pandemic is difficult.
“I am tired of the whole pandemic and see our work life becoming more difficult as flu season hits,” she said. “I want it to settle down, but our numbers keep increasing. It will be a long time before our work load lessens.
“Nursing is not for the faint of heart right now.”
From Marines to nursing
Chris Thomas, an Averett University student from Eden, North Carolina, has worked in a wide variety of emergency departments as a nurse throughout Kentucky and Missouri.
Now 45, he joined the Marines at 17 when “Daddy said there was nothing to do in Eastern Tennessee, so get the heck out of tobacco farming and join the military.”
He had planned on getting out after eight years, but then 9/11 happened.
“What kind of man gets out of the military after 9/11?” he said.
After service in three combat zones — Iraq, Afghanistan and Somalia — as an infantryman, he realized he had only three years left until retirement and enrolled in nursing school to prepare for a post-retirement career.
His wife, Alia, a dialysis technician, said, “Babe, it’s a great opportunity. You can do anything.”
So he did. He usually works in surgical services at Cone Health Annie Penn Hospital in Reidsville, North Carolina.
But for two months in April and May he worked at the Cone Health Green Valley Campus in Greensboro, North Carolina, which was converted to a facility for severely ill COVID-19 patients.
He will graduate from Averett University’s family nurse practitioner’s program in December 2021.
A stressful time
“It was an extremely stressful time,” he said. “I took care of the patients with comorbidities, or other chronic illnesses. X-rays would show they had aggressive pneumonia, but they were not responding to antibiotics and were struggling to breathe.”
His usual patient caseload was four to five patients, with two or three of them with comorbidities and two or three elderly. Only one of his patients died.
“It’s an eye opener,” he said. “People say that COVID-19 is just the flu, but it’s the flu on steroids.”
He worked there during the time everyone was getting used to caring for COVID patients and were afraid, he said.
When he went home every day, he quarantined from his wife and three children, ages 6, 8 and 10.
“We taped off the playroom that had a mudroom and a half bath,” he said. “In the morning, my wife would drop off coffee to the patio and we would talk through the plastic sheeting. My kids would tell me good night through the plastic. I would take two showers at the hospital.”
Gradually, Annie Penn’s surgical flow picked back up after elective surgeries were allowed again, so Thomas returned there.
Always wondering
“The Green Valley Campus is still operating and they are still asking for volunteers, but my school eats up a lot of time,” he said. “And my wife doesn’t want me to volunteer anymore because she’s afraid. She didn’t want me to when I did it because she didn’t want me to get sick or to bring it home.
“But I told her I had a societal responsibility to chip in.”
He said he always wondered if he had contracted COVID-19, especially when he had allergies or got feverish, but he has never been tested.
“It’s such a fluid approach to how we are combatting this,” he said. “What we do today is kinda, sorta what we did yesterday but not what we will do tomorrow. The evidence-based practice is changing drastically.”
He added that “if you asked the 25-year-old Chris Thomas if you should wear a mask, he would have said no, but the 45-year-old dad and nurse says to wear one.”
Just regular days now
At first Jessica “Jessi” Murphy was afraid of COVID-19 when the fifth floor of Sovah Health-Danville was switched from medical-surgical to COVID care, but now the days just seem like regular days to her.
Murphy was a licensed practical nurse for five years before becoming a registered nurse five years ago.
“My work has changed because we have to wear PPE all the time — gown, gloves, shield and respirator,” she said. “It is more stressful because you’re taking care of patients with a serious virus that attacks the lungs. A lot of times the COVID patients change conditions suddenly, which is why we have to constantly monitor their oxygen saturation levels and their breathing.”
She gets to know her patients well because she is doing everything for them.
“We have to do it all: give meds, IV fluids, assessments, help with personal hygiene and work with the doctors and respiratory therapists,” she said. “The care needed for a COVID-19 patient is more intense and involves more detail. These patients must be monitored closely for all respiratory issues, as this is what the virus is attacking.
The staff must also deal with the isolation of the patients.
“The patients cannot have visitors, so a lot of them are lonely and scared because they have the virus,” she said. “Not being able to allow visitors for our COVID patients is a tremendous physical and emotional challenge for the caregivers because we see the toll it takes on our patients.
“We, as caregivers, are stepping up and taking care of these patients as if they were our own family. After all, that is what they become.”
Still her passion
Murphy is also the mother of a 1-year-old baby girl. She said her family was afraid at first to have her working so closely with COVID patients, and still are a little bit. She hasn’t had to be tested for the virus yet.
“But they know we have the proper PPE and that we are provided scrubs to change into,” she said. “I appreciate all of the nurses and respiratory therapists for all their hard work in taking care of the COVID patients and for the housekeeping staff keeping our hospital clean and sanitized.”
Nursing is still her passion, she said, but now it’s also stressful.
Good care is more
Barbara Meder has been an RN since 2012 and was also working on the fifth floor at Sovah Health-Danville when it was designated the COVID until in March.
She said that treating infectious diseases is not new to the hospital, but the extra precautions have been added: respirators and face shields, scrubs and increased sanitation.
“Since our patients tend to stay for longer periods of time, we get to know them pretty well. We have to communicate with the families regularly since nobody is allowed to visit,” she said. “We often think of medical care as a series of treatments and medications. But good care is about more than addressing physical conditions. It is about connecting with patients in ways that help them embrace their recovery. The best nurses know that forming a strong relationship with their patients is an integral part of succeeding as a nurse, and how we interact with our patients influences their recovery.”
She said the staff cheers and prays for the patients just like they were their own family. “Seeing them recover and being able to go home healthy and happy, is a feeling like no other,” she said. “We do [our job] for them, not for us.”
Even though her job might have changed since March, Meder said she would choose to be an RN all over again.
“As a nurse, this is exactly what I signed up for, and I am glad to be able to help on the frontline,” she said.
