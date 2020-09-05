For Danville area residents, Labor Day plans look different amid pandemic

Saturday marked the beginning of a long holiday weekend for most folks, but Labor Day won’t see the same kinds of celebrations and get-togethers it normally does.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic that has now entered its seventh month, traveling and parties are expected to decline as social distancing and wearing a mask remains the best way to prevent the spread of the virus.

On Saturday morning at Danville’s Main Street Plaza, Rebekah Moore and her boyfriend, Vic Starling, brought their son, Tres, 1, to have breakfast outside and see the fountain.

“Due to the pandemic we don’t go out anywhere,” Moore said. “We like coming out to the fountain and picnicking because it gets him out of the house and it’s something to do.”

Under normal circumstances, the couple may have tried to take a visit to a lake or the beach.

“But not this year,” she said.

AAA reported in June that this mindset is not uncommon. Although the organization, which provides travel, insurance and automotive services and information, projected that more than 700 million Americans would take summer trips, that figure is down nearly 15% compared to July through September of 2019.