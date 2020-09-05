For Danville area residents, Labor Day plans look different amid pandemic

Saturday marked the beginning of a long holiday weekend for most folks, but Labor Day won’t see the same kinds of celebrations and get-togethers it normally does.
Amid the coronavirus pandemic that has now entered its seventh month, traveling and parties are expected to decline as social distancing and wearing a mask remains the best way to prevent the spread of the virus.
On Saturday morning at Danville’s Main Street Plaza, Rebekah Moore and her boyfriend, Vic Starling, brought their son, Tres, 1, to have breakfast outside and see the fountain.
“Due to the pandemic we don’t go out anywhere,” Moore said. “We like coming out to the fountain and picnicking because it gets him out of the house and it’s something to do.”
Under normal circumstances, the couple may have tried to take a visit to a lake or the beach.
“But not this year,” she said.
AAA reported in June that this mindset is not uncommon. Although the organization, which provides travel, insurance and automotive services and information, projected that more than 700 million Americans would take summer trips, that figure is down nearly 15% compared to July through September of 2019.
That projection is based on a number of economic indicators and the various reopening stages for different States. It also represents the first decline in AAA’s projected summer travel since 2009.
At Danville’s farmer’s market on Saturday morning, Rodney Raines, 69, had just finished buying a slice of apple cake and two slices of pound cake when he brought up the lack of a family trip to Topsail Island in North Carolina this summer.
“That’s where we normally go, but we didn’t go at all this year,” he said. “Normally we take a week there or a couple weeks, but this year because of all of this, we just didn’t go.”
Nearby, working at her family’s booth for J&J Baked Goods, Jonel Fitz, 17, looked forward to her family’s cookout this weekend.
They’d normally have a spread of hamburgers, hot dogs, sides, fried pies and some cake. That’s still the plan, but the guest list is smaller now.
“We usually do outside family also, but this year it’s just the people in the house,” she said, explaining how they’re trying to take precautions.
Kristen Baggerly, 34, will use the extended weekend to visit Clarksville to see her father and some other family members coming from Winston-Salem, North Carolina. She, too, was cruising around the farmer’s market before leaving town.
As a ninth and 10th grade environmental science teacher at George Washington High School, she’s glad to have a short week after the holiday.
“With remote learning going on, I’m going to rest with my extra day off and try to still get ahead with planning,” Baggerly said.
More than anything, she’s looking forward to her dad’s cooking.
“My dad is a huge meat smoker so he’s cooking his famous brisket tonight,” Baggerly said.
Though the drive is just to Mecklenburg County, Baggerly will help contribute to AAA’s estimated 683 million car trips this summer. While travel by air, rail, cruise ship and bus are all projected to decrease by at least 74%, car trips will remain as the favored mode of transportation during the pandemic-ridden summer months, AAA reported.
Not everybody needs to travel, however.
Though Raines said his family’s trips haven’t happened, he’s content staying busy at home.
He’s retired after working for 35 years at Goodyear Tire and Rubber, and now he keeps himself active through some side jobs and looking after a host of grandchildren.
“I like to be busy. I just keep going. I think that’s the thing to keeping everything in here working,” he said waving his hand over his chest, which happened to be covered with a Topsail Island T-shirt. “Just keep going, don’t give up.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.