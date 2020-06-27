For Danville businesses, Phase 3 brings signs of hope

Once patrons arrive at their lane, they will have an assigned a hatchet to throw so they do not share with others. Two people may be in the throwing lane at once, and the rest of the party must remain further back in the bar area. After the hour-long reservation ends, Wall said the entire seating area and all hatchets will be cleaned by the staff.

When Grizzly’s first had to close due to the pandemic, Wall described herself as in a state of shock. The business had not even been open for a year yet and suddenly had to close its doors.

She started the Danville Small Business Task Force page on Facebook and recruited other business owners to join so they could share resources and information for how to weather the storm together.

“I knew if I didn’t have any control over the situation, it was going to make me crazy,” Wall said.

She ultimately was able to take advantage of the Payroll Protection Program, which allowed her to offer paychecks to her staff for an eight-week period, and she’s received a few grants from the city that paid for one month of rent and some marketing expenses.

Wall said she is excited to unveil the new outdoor patio this week, which should allow for a few more visitors.