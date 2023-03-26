More than 20 years ago, the Danville Life Saving Crew needed a new system for providing training for its first responders.

“The crew knew it had to take action to ensure that the crew members had access to the essential training it needed to serve our community members,” said Crew Chief Robbie Woodall. “Our community understood the need, donated the funds and within just a few years, a building was constructed with the first classes offered in 2004.”

Since the first class, the center serves as a regional medical training hub for the city of Danville and nearby agencies.

The Danville Area Training Center has a 20-year history of providing medical training for the region’s health care providers, emergency medical technicians and community members.

“It’s amazing how people drive by the glass building on the hill and wonder what it is,” said Brian Alderson, who is the first full-time director of the center. “They see emergency responder vehicles for agencies throughout the city and county and continue to ask what goes on inside this building.”

The center offers courses in first aid and CPR, pediatric advanced life support, emergency medical technician, advanced emergency medical technician, vehicle rescue awareness and operations, emergency vehicle operations, mass casualty and traffic incident management.

According to Alderson, the center hosts a Super CE Weekend annually allowing prehospital providers to secure needed recertification hours. This year, more than 75 daily providers attended the training held at the center and broadcasted to four locations in Danville and Pittsylvania County.

The Danville Area Training Center is an authorized provider of American Heart Association CPR and ECC courses, with more than 1,000 students completing classes each year. Courses include American Heart Association Heartsaver, basic life support, American Heart Association advanced cardiac life support and pediatric advanced life support classes.

The emergency medical technician class and advanced EMT class offer recertification hours for advanced life support and basic life support. In addition, customized non-certification classes are available in first aid, infant CPR for parents and caregivers, and AED training that includes site visits to inspect the AED. Not only are these classes offered, but the center will tailor classes for agencies and businesses that have specific medical training needs.

In 2022, the center established a partnership with Danville Community College allowing students completing EMT classes and AEMT classes to receive class cost support for Virginia residents. The center receives support from DCC in class costs and class information.

Most recently, the center has been recognized as an EMT Apprenticeship Program by the Virginia Department of Labor and Industry and will offer its Recruit Academy this fall allowing those interested in becoming an EMT to complete the class with little to no out of pocket expense.

“The success of the Danville Area Training Center is based on our highly qualified training team,” said Alderson. Instructors deliver the up-to-date practices using the best equipment available. This equipment is funded through the generosity of donors and area foundations.

“Without the continued financial support of our donors, none of this would be possible,” Woodall said. “The building was paid for by the gifts of so many community members, equipment is purchased through grant funding, and the cost of our training programs remains inexpensive because of the donations of several very generous organizations and foundations.”

The Danville Area Training Center, just like its sister organization the Danville Life Saving Crew, is a nonprofit organization established to serve the pre-hospital medical needs of this community.

To learn more, contact Alderson at balderson@datc.training