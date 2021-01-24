For Danville woman on ventilator after contracting COVID-19, a series of 'progress and setbacks'

"As difficult as it has been not to be able to see Rebecca or able to comfort her during difficult procedures and try to calm her fears during her hospitalization, it has been much more difficult not having access to information related to her changing condition," her mother, Lynn Hudson, said via email Tuesday.

The family has had to wait as long as 12 to 18 hours between updates, or may sometimes receive information three or four times a day, Hudson said.

"I understand everyone is hard at work providing the care that is needed to sustain life," said Hudson, a nurse. "If we could have a consistent time schedule for updates, it would be beneficial for all family members."

For Ben, who has provided Facebook updates on Rebecca's condition since she was put on the ventilator, "it's weird. I've been here in the house by myself."

At first, Rebecca was put on a BiPap machine — used for those with sleep apnea — to help her breathe while she was asleep, but she knocked it off in her sleep, Ben said. One such incident led to her turning blue before medical staff saved her, he said.

"I feel like the decision to put her on the ventilator was the hospital doing the best with the resources it has," Ben said. "It speaks to the massiveness of this virus."