UPDATED: For Danville woman on ventilator after contracting COVID-19, a series of 'progress and setbacks'

"So today's Beccaism is a reminder that it can be just as important to be a good audience member as it is to be up on the stage," Ben posted.

By Jan. 18, Rebecca was more alert, responding to questions with head nods and slowly being weaned off the ventilator.

"Progress and setbacks with the vent," Ben posted. "Currently at a higher rate and more sedated, yet she's more alert ... I got to facetime again and she kept trying to talk to me. Told her to stay calm and rest. She doesn't owe anybody anything. Just rest. Seems like the road ahead is trial and error with moving her away from the vent."

By Jan. 20, Ben mentioned on Facebook that updates on Rebecca have been fewer and farther between. Before, he would get frequent updates, he said.

"I have had to call them and leave messages for the last three," he posted. "Confirmed by staff, this is yet another indicator of just how severe this pandemic is hitting our area."

To get her off the ventilator, Rebecca must first be off the sedatives she has been receiving, Ben said.

On Saturday evening, Rebecca was more alert and very anxious with her body processing the sedatives out of her system, Ben posted.