For gratitude, love and peace: Flags fly again through Feb. 14 in Danville

Flags representing gratitude, love and peace are once again waving in the winter breeze in Danville.

Riverview Rotary is hosting its "Field of Gratitude, Love and Peace" across from the Woodall Nissan dealership along Riverside Drive.

The flags will fly until Feb. 14 in honor of people and organizations that have made a difference in a donor's life.

“Our community is grateful for people who continually invest in making life better,” Alison Waymouth, project coordinator, said in a statement. “This field is a celebration of people in our community who have put service above self and impacted someone’s life."

Residents are invited to stop by and read the donor cards that tell the story of the honoree.

“We are extremely grateful for our business community and its sponsorship investment,” Peter Howard, project member, said in a release.

The costs are covered by donations and sponsorships, and the flags become a special keepsake.

“Riverview Rotary Club is a contributing partner in the worldwide polio eradication health initiative and the proceeds from this project support this initiative and Riverview Rotary Club’s community work," Ben Rippe, Riverview Rotary Foundation chair, said.

In its third year, the project launched in 2021 as a tribute to those who provided essential services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Riverview Rotary

Martha Walker, past president of Riverview Rotary, said the group is involved with many Danville projects, including the upcoming riverfront park, high school scholarships and a bike repair station near Dan Daniel Park.

There are four Rotary Clubs in the Dan River Region: Danville, Afterhours, Riverview and Chatham.

The objective of Rotary is to "encourage and foster the ideal of service as a basis of worthy enterprise and to encourage and foster the development of acquaintance as an opportunity for service," the release stated. 

To learn more about the clubs, visit https://www.rotary7570.org or https://riverviewrotary.org.

