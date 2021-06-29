For humans, July 4th fireworks are a dazzling display. For pets, it's a frightening sight and sound.

Dean echoed the suggestion to bring outside dogs and cats indoors when a fireworks display is planned.

"Make sure all curtains are closed," she said. "Some animals calm down if soft music is played, while others must simply endure the noise until it is over."

Other animals like birds and horses are impacted by fireworks as well, Animal Ethics reported.

Local events

In Danville, a fireworks show is planned Sunday at dusk and will be set off from the southbound lane of Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Bridge. As usual, this will cause the closure of that lane, starting at about 1 p.m., so workers can get everything set up for the colorful blast. The northbound part of the bridge will close at 8 p.m., and the train trestle pedestrian bridge will close at 9 p.m.

On Friday, the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office will hold a block party from 6 to 9 p.m. at the municipal parking lot behind the courthouse. At 9 p.m., the Chatham Rotary Club will kick off a fireworks display that should be visible over most of Chatham and the surrounding areas.

Taking animals to a fireworks show can spell disaster because even a leashed dog can "panicked and escape," Dean said.

