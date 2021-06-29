For humans, July 4th fireworks are a dazzling display. For pets, it's a frightening sight and sound.

A splash fireworks display to cap patriotic events celebrating America's birthday can be an exhilarating experience — especially after a pandemic year of isolation — but those same rattling illuminations can stoke fear for furry friends.
The day following the Fourth of July brings many reports of lost pets in the Dan River Region after pets run off frightened by the sights and sounds of human celebrations.
"Pets do not understand that the noise and flashes of light are supposed to be fun," Paulette Dean, director of the Danville Area Humane Society, told the Register & Bee. "They become frightened by the unfamiliar and may react by trying to escape the noise."
They can become disoriented even with smaller fireworks in a neighborhood.
Animals have hearing that is much more sensitive than humans, according to Animal Ethics, a nonprofit organization providing outreach and research. Fireworks can produce noise levels higher than gunshots and even some jet planes, the group said on its website.
"It is always a good rule of thumb to keep your pets inside during this time," Brent Weinkauf, director of the Pittsylvania Pet Center told the Register & Bee.
Weinkauf said there be a lot of anxiety and fear in people's pets and recommends owners chat with their local veterinarian for advice.
Dean echoed the suggestion to bring outside dogs and cats indoors when a fireworks display is planned.
"Make sure all curtains are closed," she said. "Some animals calm down if soft music is played, while others must simply endure the noise until it is over."
Other animals like birds and horses are impacted by fireworks as well, Animal Ethics reported.
Local events
In Danville, a fireworks show is planned Sunday at dusk and will be set off from the southbound lane of Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Bridge. As usual, this will cause the closure of that lane, starting at about 1 p.m., so workers can get everything set up for the colorful blast. The northbound part of the bridge will close at 8 p.m., and the train trestle pedestrian bridge will close at 9 p.m.
On Friday, the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office will hold a block party from 6 to 9 p.m. at the municipal parking lot behind the courthouse. At 9 p.m., the Chatham Rotary Club will kick off a fireworks display that should be visible over most of Chatham and the surrounding areas.
Taking animals to a fireworks show can spell disaster because even a leashed dog can "panicked and escape," Dean said.
Prepared
Weinkauf and Dean both recommended owners have a microchip implanted into a pet. Also, information on the animal should always be on a collar.
"If your pet does become lost, take immediate proactive steps," Dean said.
With social media being a big part of everyday life, some people may rely on Facebook posts to find a pet. Dean recommends owners call all shelters and veterinary clinics in addition to posting photos on community lost and found pet pages.
"Search the neighborhood," Dean said. "Your pet may be nearby but may be too traumatized to leave a safe place."